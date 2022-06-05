Police rescue child, kill abductor in Lahore shootout

LAHORE: Police on Sunday recovered a five-year-old child and killed a man who had purportedly abducted him and was demanding Rs100 million for his release during a raid in the Batapur town of Lahore.

Sharing details of the raid, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ali Butt said the police after receiving a tip-off regarding the suspect reached the Bhaseen village of the town, and after surrounding the place, asked the suspect to surrender himself before the state.

The suspect, he said, instead opened fire on the raiding team which also retaliated and killed the man.

The police further said the step-grandmother of the child was also arrested for allegedly being an accomplice in the crime. The body of the suspected kidnapper has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while the child was handed over to the family.

He said Areez, the child, was abducted earlier this week.