NATIONAL

Police rescue child, kill abductor in Lahore shootout

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 02: Police patrol to enforce lockdown measures on May 02, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore was put under a full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Late last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the the army in cities across the country to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) as infection rates spike during the the third wave of the pandemic. As cases in neighboring India multiply, Pakistan has announced travel restrictions which will be implemented ahead of the Eid holiday. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

LAHORE: Police on Sunday recovered a five-year-old child and killed a man who had purportedly abducted him and was demanding Rs100 million for his release during a raid in the Batapur town of Lahore.

Sharing details of the raid, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ali Butt said the police after receiving a tip-off regarding the suspect reached the Bhaseen village of the town, and after surrounding the place, asked the suspect to surrender himself before the state.

The suspect, he said, instead opened fire on the raiding team which also retaliated and killed the man.

The police further said the step-grandmother of the child was also arrested for allegedly being an accomplice in the crime. The body of the suspected kidnapper has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while the child was handed over to the family.

He said Areez, the child, was abducted earlier this week.

Previous articlePM calls for 'grand dialogue' to put country on path to progress
Staff Report

