SHC summons cricketer in encroachment probe

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday summoned batter and former cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad in a personal capacity in a case related to constructing a pitch for his academy during the process of which he purportedly encroached on the limits of a girls’ college in North Nazimabad neighbourhood of Karachi.

The row between the administrations of the academy and the college’s administration on the matter has become aggravated as the latter has taken the matter to the court.

The court asked the cricketer to explain his position on the matter. It also asked him to appear before the court personally during the next hearing.

The judge also appointed a law officer to look into the land dispute and directed Ahmad to prepare a report while keeping in view all aspects. Moreover, the court also bound all parties to cooperate with the law officer.

The court adjourned the case for three weeks.