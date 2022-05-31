Pakistan dispatches second batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, an official said.

A C-130 aircraft took off for Warsaw, Poland carrying 7.5 tonnes of relief supplies including electro-medical equipment, tents, blankets, food items, and other items of human needs, said a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) official.

پاکستان کی جانب سے یوکرین کے عوام کیلئے امداد۔سی ون تھرٹی کےذریعے ساڑھے سات ٹن کا امدادی سامان بھیجا جارہا ہے۔سامان میں ادویات،میڈیکل آلات،بستر اور کھانےکی اشیاء شامل۔دوسراسی ون تھرٹی تین جون کو روانہ ہوگا۔#APPNews #Pakistan #Ukraine @PakinUkraine @MFA_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IxsrsOL09G — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) May 31, 2022

The third consignment of humanitarian assistance is expected to be sent on Thursday.

In March, Islamabad had sent via Poland its first humanitarian aid which included medicines, electro-medical equipment, blankets, food and other items.

“Pakistan has always acted promptly alongside the international community in responding to international calls for assistance during conflicts and calamities as a responsible and peace-loving nation,” state-owned Radio Pakistan said.

At least 4,074 civilians have been killed and 4,826 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a “special military operation” in its neighbouring nation on February 24, according to UN estimates. The actual toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.7 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.