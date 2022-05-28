Sindh notifies summer holidays in schools

KARACHI: School Education and Literacy Department on Saturday issued a notification of two months long summer vacations in schools across Sindh from June 1 to July 31.

All public and private schools will remain closed during the period and will resume the educational activities from August 1.

The notification reads: “All public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2022 to 31-07-2022 as summer vacation.”

As Pakistan sweltered during the recent heatwave, many cities in Sindh hit a record-breaking 50C. Normally the summer heat starts from the last week of May, but this year, for the first time, according to the people, the heat began in March.

Now it will continue till August.