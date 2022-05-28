Baqar likely to replace Iqbal as NAB boss: report

ISLAMABAD: Members of the ruling coalition have agreed on the name of retired Justice Maqbool Baqar as the new chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Reports citing sources privy to the development, the name of the former Supreme Court judge came under discussion during an interaction between representatives from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The government believes National Assembly Opposition Leader Raja Riaz Ahmad will also support the pick as Baqar’s career as a judge was spotless.

The prime minister’s office is hopeful if all goes smoothly, Baqar will be the new head of the anti-graft watchdog.