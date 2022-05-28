NATIONAL

Baqar likely to replace Iqbal as NAB boss: report

By Staff Report
A supporter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) waves a party flag on the arrival of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on March 20, 2019. - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari appeared in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a money laundering transfer case. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Members of the ruling coalition have agreed on the name of retired Justice Maqbool Baqar as the new chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Reports citing sources privy to the development, the name of the former Supreme Court judge came under discussion during an interaction between representatives from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The government believes National Assembly Opposition Leader Raja Riaz Ahmad will also support the pick as Baqar’s career as a judge was spotless.

The prime minister’s office is hopeful if all goes smoothly, Baqar will be the new head of the anti-graft watchdog.

Staff Report

