Minister rules out fuel shortage in country

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the country has enough stocks of petroleum products and there is no chance of any shortage in the country amid the long march and protest calls.

Addressing a news conference alongside Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday, Malik said that there is no shortage of petrol in the country as supply companies maintain enough oil reserves. He said that for the current month, additional supply up to 20% was already added in the system for any unforeseen circumstances. That would help in maintaining the supply chain of the petroleum products.

“We will be keeping an eye on the supply lines across the country during the riots or protest”, said the minister of state. He said that the previous government gave a subsidy on petrol and diesel till June but did not fund this subsidy through budgetary provisions.

He said the government is making an all-out effort to give subsidies and relief to the poor. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to give relief to the public with lower income, and a mechanism would be devised where people earning less than Rs. 30,000 would be given subsidies. Malik said that first the poor segment would be safeguarded and then the subsidy would be abolished.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir said that the government will defend the constitutional and elected government and the rights of the common people.

Earlier on Tuesday, the oil industry warned of a possible petroleum products shortage in Punjab and its adjoining areas. In a letter written to the provincial authorities in Punjab, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) stated: “The road blockades have cut links of major cities with adjoining regions, thereby severely impacting fuel supplies within the province.”

“At the onset, we would like to mention that ample fuel stocks are available at various locations in Punjab and many oil marketing companies dispatched morning loads to the retail outlets, but the same has not reached the destinations due to roadblocks,” the OCAC said. “Moreover, escalating rumours regarding product shortages may result in panic buying,”

OCAC said movement of tank lorries is severely affected and the oil industry fears that the prevalent situation may result in delayed deliveries and product dry outs across the region/province due to closure of highways and motorways and non-availability of safe alternate routes.

“Due to impacted fuel deliveries to petrol pumps in Lahore and adjoining areas which are fed from Machike,” OCAC sought the support to engage the local administration and issue necessary instructions for providing security and safe movement of tank lorries to the respective destinations across Punjab till the situation normalises.

In a separate statement, the OCAC expressed its concern regarding the prevalent situation of road blockades and the alleged speculation of low stocks circulating on the various forums. It requested the public to avoid panic buying.

“There are ample stocks of MOGAS and HSD in the Punjab region and OMCs are making their best efforts to top-up the retails outlets timely, despite the road blockages,” the statement said.