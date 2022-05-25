NATIONAL

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali

By News Desk

A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission, a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson said Wednesday.

However, no loss of life or property occurred as the pilot ejected from the aircraft safely.

“A PAF trainer aircraft has crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission. Pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground,” the statement said.

It further stated that a Board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

News Desk

