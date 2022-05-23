NATIONAL

Ombudsman stresses timely payment of deceased employees’ dues

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan has directed the government to depute efficient and responsible officials to guide and assist the heirs of deceased employees for saving them from avoidable tribulations in receiving emoluments.

Any negligence in paying dues to the heirs of deceased employees and non-settlement of such matters, year after year, is sheer maladministration, he noted.

He issued this directive in the case of one Iqra Sharif of Sheikhupura who complained about the non-payment of dues of her late sister that included financial assistance, a funeral grant, four months’ salary and group insurance for six years.

The ombudsman termed the delay as serious mismanagement by the Sheikhupura education department, which is punishable under Section 2 (2) of the Office of the Ombudsman of Punjab Act, 1997.

After the involvement of the ombudsman office, the district education authority Sheikhupura paid long-awaited dues to the applicant.

Acting on the complaint, two junior clerks, Ghulam Abbas and Mohammad Sajid, were sentenced along with the forfeit of one year increment, and transferred. Similarly, Waheed Ahmad, a senior clerk of deputy district education office Ferozewala, was also sentenced to forfeiture of one year increment.

In addition, a joint case has been sent to the school education department secretary for departmental action against two BPS-19 and three BPS-18 officers under the PEEDA Act, 2006.

In another case, the provincial ombudsman’s office interacted to help release the pension of one Naseem Bibi, widow of Constable Muhammad Mushtaq who was posted in Lahore. The police have also forfeited one year of service of Mushtaq Ahmas, an assistant sub-inspector, for keeping pending the said family pension case for ten months.

Staff Report

