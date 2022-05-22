NATIONAL

Summit of entrepreneurs from Pakistan, Turkey mulls boosting bilateral trade

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: Entrepreneurs from Pakistan and Turkey came together over the weekend to network in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to work toward the “prosperity” of the two countries.

“Entrepreneurship allows people to think beyond government to create opportunities of employment thus the prosperity of a country,” said Waqar Badshah, an academic from Pakistan, who addressed a boot camp of entrepreneurs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University (IZU).

A group of Pakistan’s entrepreneurs, mostly from the IT sector, have been camping in Turkey for one week and building networks and relations “to help progress the bilateral trade and business relations of the two countries,” said Saad Allahwala, who lead the delegation.

While Nasuh Uslu, IZU vice rector, urged the entrepreneurs to work toward enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries, Economics professor Mehmet Bulut said the Zaim Tech Park, which opened last year, was open to entrepreneurs from the two countries to start businesses.

Bulut said the young businessmen “should focus on new technologies” to develop the economies.

The IZU also hosted a tech summit of Pakistani entrepreneurs last year.

Allahwala told Anadolu Agency that during the current trip “Pakistani entrepreneurs individually met Turkish companies and individuals for networking and building relations.”

“The digital boom has eroded barriers between owner, company and customer and our two countries should take benefit of such an opportunity,” he said.

“One can earn money sitting in Pakistan from anywhere in the world and it is possible because of the boom in the IT sector which has allowed people to earn money and invest in their localities in different developmental projects,” said Allahwala, who is the Karachi chapter director of Startup Grind.

“We are here to invite Turkish companies to Pakistan,” he said. “We are a very welcoming nation.”

Talha Akbas, international relations chairman of Young MUSIAD (Turkish business association) Turkey, said: “Young MUSIAD is working with Pakistani counterparts to build relations in different sectors to boost and strengthen our trade.”

Previous articlePakistan desires to bring friendship, trust with China to new heights: PM
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan desires to bring friendship, trust with China to new heights: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is the constant desire of Pakistan to elevate the friendship and mutual trust with China to new...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest six over murder of Spanish sisters

LAHORE: The police on Sunday said it arrested six men over their purported involvement in the murders of two Spanish sisters who were shot...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal: Pakistan seeks to broaden US ties

UNITED NATIONS: The foreign minister says the United States and Pakistan must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and are entering a new engagement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore teenage girl kidnapped at gunpoint in broad daylight

LAHORE: A 17-year-old girl was seized by armed gunmen in broad daylight as she was going on a motorbike along with her brother to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Survival of a nation depends on its culture: Kashmir president

MUZAFFARABAD: Stressing the need for the promotion of cultural activities in the state, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said the culture...
Read more
NATIONAL

Power crisis worsens as shortfall reaches 5,349 megawatts

ISLAMABAD: Electricity supplies to homes, businesses and factories across Pakistan have been cut for several hours a day as the country grapples with a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lahore teenage girl kidnapped at gunpoint in broad daylight

LAHORE: A 17-year-old girl was seized by armed gunmen in broad daylight as she was going on a motorbike along with her brother to...

Survival of a nation depends on its culture: Kashmir president

Power crisis worsens as shortfall reaches 5,349 megawatts

Pakistan makes progress on broadband service-related projects: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.