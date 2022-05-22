Pakistan desires to bring friendship, trust with China to new heights: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it is the constant desire of Pakistan to elevate the friendship and mutual trust with China to new heights so as to bring more strength to the mutual partnership, a minister said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb read out a letter from Sharif at a ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationships between China and Pakistan at the Chinese Embassy to Pakistan, saying that the journey of Pakistan-China relations has been a long and steady one, and has moved from strength to strength.

The prime minister said the mutual trust should be improved to make the relationship an all-inclusive one in which other countries in addition to Pakistan can benefit from the “magnanimity of our ever trusted and all-weather friend, China.”

Expressing his resolve to not only expedite the existing projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but also look forward to inaugurating new projects, Sharif said that he is directly monitoring the entire security infrastructure to provide safety to the Chinese working in Pakistan, and vowed to bring the culprits of attacks on Chinese nationals to justice.

Later, the prime minister said on Twitter “our relationship with China has transformed into an iron brotherhood over the last 71 years. This (all-weather) comprehensive strategic partnership has stood the test of time & emerged as a factor of stability in the region & beyond.”

The prime minister said the relationship between the two countries and the people to people contact between China and Pakistan has evolved to a level where it not only has brought regional prosperity, but also shown how the relationship between the two countries has brought prosperity, economic development, and human development to Pakistan.

On the occasion, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Pakistan Pang Chunxue said that China always regards its ties with Pakistan as a priority in its diplomacy with neighbouring countries, and will firmly support Pakistan in defending national sovereignty and security, maintaining unity as well as achieving stability, development and prosperity.

Pang said that China and Pakistan will strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, health, science and technology, culture and education.

He added that China will help Pakistan speed up industrialization and jointly implement high-quality development of the CPEC.

“People-to-people exchanges between the two countries are so deeply rooted that any attempt to undermine the China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation is doomed to fail,” said Pang, adding “we believe that with joint efforts of both sides, new and firm steps will be taken in the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.”