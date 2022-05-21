Pakistan, Turkey vow to work for regional peace

Minister of National Defence of Turkey calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: General (R) Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey on Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution for regional security and connectivity and also reaffirmed Turkey’s full support to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.