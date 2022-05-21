HEADLINES

Pakistan, Turkey vow to work for regional peace

By Staff Report

Minister of National Defence of Turkey calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: General (R) Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey on Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution for regional security and connectivity and also reaffirmed Turkey’s full support to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.

Previous articleBiden begins Asia trip in S. Korea, under North nuclear shadow
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Bilawal says ‘conspiracy against Imran Khan was hatched in Bilawal House, not White House’

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the conspiracy to oust the PTI government was not hatched inside the...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC serving Pakistan to achieve SDGs 2030 Agenda

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been contributing to the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) 2030 Agenda in Pakistan to achieve...
Read more
HEADLINES

USD breaks previous record, soars to all-time high of Rs193

The US dollar climbed above Rs193 in the interbank market on Friday morning, reaching a new all-time high and breaking its previous day's record...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC CJ says ‘when it comes to Constitution, oppressed class, courts will open at 3am’

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday said that if the matter is related to the Constitution or the oppressed class,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘Hamza Shehbaz will take CM oath, even if entire PTI falls ill’

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stated on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz will take the oath, “even if the entire...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal, Sharif vow to resolve issues regarding Cabinet formation

LONDON: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif Thursday and expressed resolve to resolve issues pertaining to formation of the federal cabinet. PPP...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ISLAMABAD

USAID reaffirms resolve to strengthen Pak-US agri-research, development

ISLAMABAD: Mission Director USAID Julie Koenen on Friday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States are immensely deep and wide, which would...

President upholds ‘removal from service’ of NAB officer

CPPA seeks Rs 4.5/unit hike in electricity price

GB govt to introduce teachers award

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.