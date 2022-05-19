NATIONAL

Pakistan, US keen to strengthen bilateral ties: FM Bilawal

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan and the US have a mutual desire to further strengthen their partnership and promote frequent exchanges between the lawmakers of the two countries.

He made these remarks in conversation with Congressman Ami Bera, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Sub-Committee on Asia and the Pacific, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Thursday.

The foreign minister said that sustained engagement with the US Congress was essential for giving support to Pakistan-US ties, which had stood the test of time.

Congressman Ami Bera appreciated the foreign minister’s proactive outreach to enhance Pakistan-US relations and thanked Pakistan for facilitating evacuations from Afghanistan. He said that a stable Afghanistan was in the mutual interest of both the US and Pakistan.

The foreign minister highlighted the urgency of addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

He said that the recent re-engagement had opened new doors for a broad-based relationship, especially in the areas of trade and investment, education and people to people contacts as well as enhanced parliamentary exchanges.

Bilawal thanked Bera for his keen interest in forging closer ties between the United States and Pakistan and the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He thanked the congressman’s recent visit to Pakistan which, he said, was a good confidence building measure.

The foreign minister and the congressman agreed on the need for both sides to continue engagement.

Staff Report

