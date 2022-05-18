NATIONAL

TikTok actor booked over forest fire video

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: A social media star with millions of followers is facing criticism after posing for a TikTok video by a forest fire in Islamabad, as a devastating heatwave causes widespread misery in the country.

Humaira Asghar posted a clip of herself walking playfully in a silver ball gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

It comes after police arrested a man earlier this month in Abbottabad for intentionally starting a forest fire as a background for a video.

The police also lodged a case against Asghar on Wednesday for deliberating setting the forest at Margalla Hills on fire.

Temperatures have peaked at 51 degrees Celsius in parts of Pakistan in recent days, leaving the poor and vulnerable struggling to beat the heat in the country.

Asghar, who has more than 11 million followers on TikTok, said in a statement released by an assistant that she did not start the fire and there was “no harm in making videos”.

The clip has since been taken down.

“She should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamorising it,” Rina Saeed Khan Satti, an environmental activist and chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, told AFP.

The group said at least one other blaze this week in the hills surrounding the capital was started for a social media video.

“The message these videos is sending is too risky and it needs to be contained,” Satti said.

One comment under Asghar’s video on TikTok said her actions were “sheer ignorance and madness”.

Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by NGO Germanwatch.

But experts say there is a lack of awareness among the population about environmental issues.

Forest fires are common from mid-April through to the end of July, caused by searing temperatures and lightning as well as slash-and-burn farming.

TikTok is widely used by young people in Pakistan and videos often garner hundreds of thousands of likes.

Previous articleSindh police chief removed amid rise in militant attacks
Next articleSharif calls for collective effort to defeat polio
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif calls for collective effort to defeat polio

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister called for collective efforts to eradicate polio from the country, days after health authorities documented the third case of the deadly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh police chief removed amid rise in militant attacks

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar was removed from his office on the order of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah following a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protesters block Balochistan highway after arrest of women accused of attack plot

QUETTA: Hundreds of protesters blocked an under-construction highway in Balochistan for the second day on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of two women,...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP delays decision on disqualification of Punjab defectors of PTI

-- With Damocles sword of Supreme Court defections ruling hanging over Hamza Shehbaz, his future as Punjab chief minister hangs in balance ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Election...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK PM for preparation of master plan for Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed master plan for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to cancel land acquisition of 6500 kanal to Namal University: Attaullah Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the Punjab government had decided to withdraw the notification of land acquisition of 6500...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Protesters block Balochistan highway after arrest of women accused of attack...

QUETTA: Hundreds of protesters blocked an under-construction highway in Balochistan for the second day on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of two women,...

Pentagon probe rejects claims US covered up civilian deaths in Syria airstrike

US is flooded with guns: Justice Department

ECP delays decision on disqualification of Punjab defectors of PTI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.