Sharif calls for collective effort to defeat polio

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister called for collective efforts to eradicate polio from the country, days after health authorities documented the third case of the deadly virus of the year in the country in the city of Miran Shah in North Waziristan.

Dr Mohammad Shahzad, the coordinator and spokesperson for the anti-polio programme, on Sunday said the virus was detected in a one-year-old boy. Last year, just one case was reported in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the federal government would extend every possible assistance and cooperation in this regard.

He voiced his concerns over the detection of recent polio cases in the country.

He said the stakeholders including federal departments, provincial governments and international organizations have rendered valuable services for the eradication of polio.

 

