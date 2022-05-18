Complainants get government employment on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, 16 applicants from across the province have been provided permanent government employment in the offices of deputy commissioners and education, health, irrigation, building circle, local government and community development departments under Rule 17-A of The Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service), 1974.

While giving details in a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman of the office said Muhammad Faisal and Muhammad Junaid Riaz from Kasur, Ahmad Farid from Okara and Malik Kamran Zafar from Mianwali have been recruited as junior clerks in BPS-11.

Similarly, Toba Tek Singh’s Muhammad Shehryar, Lahore’s Hammad ul-Hasan, Multan’s Muhammad Ameer and Muhammad Riaz have been given the job of naib qasid on the orders of the ombudsman office.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Afzal from Sheikhupura and Muhammad Irfan from Hafizabad have been provided with the job of baildar on the orders of the ombudsman’s office, the spokesman added.

The spokesman further explained that Shan Altaf and Hussain Abbas, belonging to Toba Tek Singh, have been recruited as tube well operators while Abdul Jabbar has been given the job of driver.

Alongside, the district education authority has appointed Muhammad Bilal, a complainant from Faisalabad, as a lab attendant, and the district health authority has provided the job of ward servant to Muhammad Zia Ullah from Mianwali.

Muhammad Arsalan from Lodhran has been recruited as a dispatch rider on a separate complaint submitted to the ombudsman office for employment under Rule 17-A, the spokesman said.

The beneficiaries have thanked Ombudsman Khan for protecting their legal rights.