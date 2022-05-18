NATIONAL

Rasheed claims interviews for caretaker PM under way

By INP
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on March 18, 2022. - Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said on March 18. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday claimed that interviews for the office of the caretaker prime minister were being held in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Speaking to the media after getting an extension in his pre-arrest bail from the Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court (LHC), Ahmed said the Sharif government only has one vote majority in the Centre.

“The incumbent government is begging the institutions to give them a one-year guarantee.”

He further claimed that interviews of economists for the caretaker PM post are being held. Major decisions will be taken before May 31, he added.

The former minister further said that the whole nation is with Imran Khan for the long march, it would be better to announce the election before the long march.

On Tuesday, former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari advised Shehbaz Sharif to continue with courage, said sources.

According to the inside story of the meetings of Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman with Sharif to discuss the country’s economic woes.

INP

