Sharif orders security for Imran over life threat

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to “share details” of the danger to his life after the prime minister asked its head, Rana Sanaullah Khan, to provide “foolproof security” to his predecessor.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif was given a briefing on the security being offered to the former prime minister by the ministry.

During the meeting, Sharif ordered the immediate deployment of a chief security officer for Khan. He also directed the provinces to provide security to Khan during his rallies.

Providing details of the meeting and decisions taken subsequently, a spokesman for the ministry said police and law enforcement have been directed to ensure security for Khan before adding that currently, 94 security men are deployed at his Bani Gala residence.

“22 police, 72 Frontier Constabulary personnel from the Centre while 36 and six police from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, respectively, have been deployed [at Khan’s residence],” the spokesman said.

He added that an additional 35 security men from two companies have also been deployed to protect Khan.

Further divulging details of the security plan, the spokesperson said that 23 police and five Rangers personnel will accompany the former prime minister during his visits.

“The threat assessment committee of the ministry is also reviewing the security of Khan,” he said.

The development came after Khan said his life was in danger and that he has recorded a video in which he has taken the names of all those who “conspired against me” since 2021 summer.

“There is a conspiracy hatched against me in closed rooms in and outside the country, and they want that Imran Khan’s life [is lost],” he told participants of the power show in Sialkot.

The purported threat to Khan’s life was first spoken of by Faisal Vawda, a PTI leader, during the last few weeks of his government in late March.

On Monday, the spokesman, while recalling the former prime minister has spoken about dangers to his life in rallies, asked him to share details of the threat. “It is his responsibility to do so that measures based on it could be taken [to protect him],” he added.