NATIONAL

Retired diplomat ‘dismissed’ over harassment charges

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: A former top diplomat was “dismissed” from the service on Sunday over charges of sexually harassing a colleague during his stint as head of mission in Italy in 2018.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace, Kashmala Tariq, ordered the dismissal of Nadeem Riaz after the allegations of harassment were proved. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs5 million, which would be paid to Saira Imdad Ali, a BPS-20 officer in the Ministry of Commerce.

In her complaint, Ali said she was stationed as a trade officer at the mission in Rome in 2018 — then headed by Riaz. She claimed that the diplomat asked her to visit other cities in other countries, something she said was not related to her job description.

She also alleged that the ambassador also forced her to keep her residence near his official home. Riaz, who retired from service and is now the president of the Institute of Regional Studies, a think tank of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), allegedly forced Ali to listen to his stories — which included objectionable content — on a daily basis.

She further said that the ambassador made her to work without an authorised translator from January 2018 until June 30, 2018.

According to Samaa TV, Ali alleged she was insulted by her boss and was compelled to return to Pakistan before the completion of the three-year term.

The order issued by Tariq on May 14, stated: “After threadbare security and analysis of the case and after completing the due process of law, accused Nadeem Riaz, head of mission embassy of Pakistan [in] Rome [capital of] Italy was proceeded against and imposed upon major penalty of dismissal from service under section 4(4) of the Act, 2010.”

The ombudsmen directed that a copy of the decision be sent to the ministry within seven days, the website reported.

Citing an official source, Dawn said the case was filed with the ombudsman office in 2018 while Riaz retired from service in 2021.

Monitoring Report

