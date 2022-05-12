A costly way of running the country

PM Shehbaz Sharif is in London with a ten-member delegation comprising cabinet members and party leaders to hold consultation with the PML(N)’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on important policy matters. That these could not be discussed on the phone indicates that there are strong differences over these within the party that need to be resolved through a thorough discussion in an environment characterized by privacy.

Among the issues that need to be resolved is the timing of the elections. The ruling alliance has to yet to work out electoral reforms and send these to the ECP. The PML(N) seems to be divided over the timing of the elections with Ishaq Dar who has the ear of Nawaz Sharif wanting these to be held by October. After the formation of the government, Mr Shehbaz Sharif toured Saudi Arabia and UAE seeking the much needed loans. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail meanwhile held talks with the IMF Executive Board in Washington. Some of the PML(N) leaders therefore would like to complete the remaining tenure of the National Assembly. There is also a need to take the views of the allies into consideration.

The economy is in a state of free fall. Even if the PML(N)-led government is to remain in power till October, it cannot afford to continue to retain subsidies on petrol products simply for lack of funds. Ending the subsidies will be unpopular but there is no way to run the country otherwise. What’s more, unless Pakistan gets a clean chit from the IMF, there is little hope of acquiring loans from friendly countries.

During the ongoing talks in London the PML(N) needs to decide how to deal effectively with Imran Khan’s challenge. The PTI leader is out to wreck the system. He wants the army and judiciary to support his struggle for power which he falsely calls jihad. The ruling alliance on the other hand creates the perception of being in a state of paralysis. Pinpricks like the Tosha Khana case and the Farah Gogi case will not deter Mr Khan. The London talks must lead to clarity not only on when to hold fresh elections and end subsides but also on how to stem the tide of fascism being unleashed by Mr Khan.