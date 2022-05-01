NATIONAL

PML-N to retain 2018 Punjab cabinet

By Monitoring Report
Hamza Shehbaz, son of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, arrives at the provincial assembly before his election as Chief Minister of Punjab in Lahore on April 16, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form the cabinet in Punjab in two phases and is expected to give the office of Punjab Assembly speaker to a member of Jahangir Tareen posse.

The party has decided in principle to retain ministers who had performed well during its last stint in Punjab between 2008-2018 and give them the same portfolios.

Malik Ahmad Khan will get law ministry, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan education ministry, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir health, Bilal Yaseen food ministry while Saif ul-Malook Khokhar, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur-Rehman will also get portfolios.

From PPP, Syed Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani will be awarded portfolios while independent candidate Jugnu Mohsin will also get a ministry.

Following Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, Hamza Shehbaz Saturday was sworn in as the 21st chief minister of Punjab at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House.

Shahbaz was administered the oath by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Asharaf on LHC order after Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to perform the job.

The ceremony was attended by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah Khan, Musaddiq Malik and Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Monitoring Report

