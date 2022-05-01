NATIONAL

Hamza reviews security ahead of Eid holidays

By Staff Report
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz reviewed the law and order situation, especially the security measures being taken for the safety of foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals, living in the province.

Shehbaz chaired a security meeting in Lahore on Sunday. The meeting took stock of the security situation in the province. It deliberated on the steps being taken for the safety of people on Eid ul-Fitr.

He ordered fool-proof security for the moon night and Eid ul-Fitr congregations. He also directed to make district law and order committees active.

He asked the public representatives to play their role in the improvement of the law and order situation in their respective districts.

The chief minister directed authorities to take steps for the elimination of one-wheeling and take legal action against those who would do this dangerous stunt during Eid days.

Punjab police chief and other concerned officers briefed the meeting regarding security measures.

The meeting was attended by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Awais Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Jehangir Khanzada, Zeeshan Rafiq, Ataullah Tarar, chief secretary, IG police, additional home chief secretary, principal secretary to CM and other officials.

All commissioners and regional police officers of the province participated in the meeting through videolink.

Staff Report

