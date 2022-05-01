Imran, Rasheed among 150 booked for ‘blasphemy’ over Medina sloganeering

ISLAMABAD: Hours after Hamza Shehbaz took over as chief minister of Punjab on Saturday, the police booked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, party’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and Awami Muslim League (AML) president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, among 150 people, on blasphemy charges over sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation in Medina.

The first information report (FIR), lodged after midnight in Medina Town police station in Faisalabad, the home town of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, nominated some “100 to 150” for purportedly violating the sanctity of Masjid al-Nabawi, hurting the sentiments of Muslims around the globe, insulting Islamic and violating its code of conduct at one of the holiest places in the religion, and hurling abuses and chanting slogans of thieves and traitors.

بریکنگ نیوز :سابق وزیر اعظم اورچئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان @ImranKhanPTI

فواد چودھری @fawadchaudhry ، شیخ رشید ، شہباز گل @SHABAZGIL سمیت 150سے زائد افراد کے خلاف

Blasphemyکے الزامات کےتحت فیصل آباد میں مقدمہ درج کرلیا گیا ہے #EXCLUSIVE #BreakingNews #Blasphemy pic.twitter.com/1Qu6t3seav — Asad Kharal (@AsadKharal) April 30, 2022

The complaint comes days after hundreds of protesters loudly chanted slogans against Sharif and members of his delegation in the courtyard of the mosque.

Demonstrations are illegal in Saudi Arabia but videos emerging on social media platforms showed the crowd around the delegation, shouting “chor, chor (thief)” on Thursday.

In a separate video, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb blamed the former prime minister, who has since distanced himself from the episode, for the protest. “I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the (Pakistani) society,” the minister had claimed.

Following the incident, police in Medina arrested at least five Pakistan nationals for “abusing and insulting” Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti.

The director of information at the Saudia Arabia embassy in Islamabad, who confirmed the arrests, said the individuals were arrested after they “violated” the rules of the mosque.

The FIR sparked nationwide condemnation, with rights activists, journalists and politicians from across the aisle lamenting the charges as “absurd” and “deplorable”.

The “FIR […] is beyond ridiculous”, tweeted Reema Omer, a lawyer and rights activist. “295-A is an oppressive law. Pakistan’s context makes its use even more problematic,” Omer said, referring to the clause of the constitution that mandates the death penalty for any “imputation, insinuation or innuendo” against Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.).

FIR against PTI leadership for hurting religious sentiment following the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident is beyond ridiculous 295-A is an oppressive law. Pakistan’s context makes its use even more problematic PTI clearly has no red lines, but the Govt must not stoop to its level — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) April 30, 2022

“Rana Sanaullah in action. He’s playing with the FIR. He will pay the price very soon,” warned Hassaan Niazi, another activist.

Blasphemy FIRs being registered in Faisalabad. Rana Sanaullah in action. He’s playing with the FIR. He will pay the price very soon. @MubashirMaken7 is the CPO faisalabad. Nation should know who is behind these dirty games #MarchAgainstImportedGovt — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) April 30, 2022

Anchor Moeed Pirzada recalled Khan “is the first leader of the whole Muslim world that has raised the voice for “Namoos-e-Risalat” on the global stage [and] has successfully persuaded United Nations to declare March 15, Day to combat Islamophobia.”

“Who are the idiots who have registered this stupid FIR?”

Imran Khan is the first leader of the whole Muslim world that has raised the voice for “Namoos-e-Risalat” on the global stage & has successfully persuaded United Nations to declare March 15, Day to combat Islamophobia – who are the idiots who have registered this stupid FIR? https://t.co/dl5xMIyM50 — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) April 30, 2022

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said she wasn’t surprised. “Clearly Crime Minister [and] his cabal of crooks [sic] brought in by US regime change conspiracy getting desperate [because] they have no legitimacy amongst [the] nation,” she said.

Not surprised to find dirty tricks shameless criminal Rana Sana get registered fake FIR for blasphemy against Imran Khan & others! Clearly CrimeMinister & his cabal of crooks brought in by US regime change conspiracy getting desperate bec they have no legitimacy amongst nation. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 1, 2022

President of PTI Sindh chapter Ali Zaidi said the incident “clearly [showed] signs of frustration & nervousness”.

Shameful act of logging a fake FIR on @ImranKhanPTI & other leaders of @PTIofficial by an illegitimate, foreign funded, selected, corrupt govt!

Clearly showing signs of frustration & nervousness!#MarchAgainstImportedGovt #CrimeMinisterShahbazSharif #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/s70tMM9812 — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) April 30, 2022

“Don’t sacrifice religion to hateful domestic politics. Whatever happened in Medina was wrong and the cases registered against PTI today are also wrong,” said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

بلاشبہ روزہ رسول (ص) پر اہل وطن کو حرمتِ روزہ کو ملحوظِ خاطر رکھنا چاہئے تھا۔ روزہ رسول (ص) پر حاضری کے آداب ہیں جن کو پامال کیا گیا۔ خدارا دین کو نفرت انگیز داخلی سیاست کی بھینٹ نہ چڑھائیں۔ جو مدینہ شریف میں ہوا غلط تھا اور جو آج پی ٹی آئ پر مقدمات درج ہوے ، وہ بھی غلط ہیں۔ — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) April 30, 2022

AHMAD’S NEPHEW ARRESTED

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Sheikh Rashid Shafique, PTI MP and Ahmed’s nephew, from the Islamabad International Airport on his arrival from Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Sunday.

Apparently, the arrest was made in connection with the incident.

People familiar with the episode said that Shafique travelled to Islamabad through a private airline.

Ahmed, who condemned the arrest, confirmed his nephew’s detention, saying that he had just landed in Pakistan after performing the pilgrimage when he was arrested.

“None of us were in Saudi Arabia, but cases are being registered [against us]. Residences are being raided after the registration of the cases,” Ahmad said.

Geo News reported that Shafique has been shifted to an FIA cell.