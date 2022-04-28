NATIONAL

Response sought from dissident PTI MPs on reference seeking disqualification

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 8: Pakistan security forces take security measures around the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building as members of Pakistani opposition parties' led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hold a protest on alleging a rigging in general elections in Pakistan which were held on July 25, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 08, 2018. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed some 20 dissident MPs from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to submit their written responses on references seeking their disqualification under Article 63-A of the Constitution over defection from their party.

Article 63-A, the law on floor-crossing, provides that MPs who defect could lose their seats if they then vote against their party.

Article 63-A reads that an MP can be disqualified on grounds of defection if they “vote or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill (budget) or a Constitution (amendment) bill”.

Last month, over a dozen of PTI lawmakers withdrew their support for Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote against him which saw him joining a lengthening list of elected prime ministers who have failed to see out their full terms; none has done so since independence in 1947.

The top election agency also reserved its ruling on an objection raised by the counsel of Noor Alam Khan, a dissident PTI MP, who said that the commission could not hear the references at present as it was incomplete since two of its members had retired.

However, Faisal Chaudhry, the counsel for the PTI, countered the objection raised by Khan’s counsel, he said that the agency had complete authority to make a decision on the references.

“Election commission is not responsible for the commission being incomplete,” he argued.

Chaudhry also underlined that the ECP was supposed to decide on the references within 30 days.

During the hearing, while presenting his arguments, the lawyer contended that his client had not violated Article 63-A as he did not vote on the no-trust motion.

Subsequently, the commission adjourned the hearing until May 6.

Previous articleProfile: Bhutto scion appointed foreign minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Profile: Bhutto scion appointed foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: The scion of one of Pakistan's most influential political dynasties was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI challenges LHC verdict ordering administration of oath to Hamza

LAHORE: A day after Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema to either administer the oath of office to chief minister-elect...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA speaker seeks record of ‘illegal’ recruitments by predecessor

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday sought details of allegedly illegal recruitments made by his predecessor Asad Qaiser from the assembly...
Read more
NATIONAL

PA session to vote on no-trust motion against deputy speaker adjourned

LAHORE: Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned until May 16 a crucial session of the Punjab Assembly without holding any proceedings on Thursday. A notification issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP takes notice of Imran’s criticism of top election official

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took notice of a speech by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wherein the former...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif’s visit to Saudi will open new chapter of friendship: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will on Thursday leave for Saudi Arabia on his maiden official visit at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Afridi relishing Lord’s ‘dream’ with Middlesex

LONDON: Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi says he will be living a dream when he makes his Middlesex home debut at Lord's on Thursday. The towering...

PA session to vote on no-trust motion against deputy speaker adjourned

ECP takes notice of Imran’s criticism of top election official

Sharif’s visit to Saudi will open new chapter of friendship: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.