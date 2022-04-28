NATIONAL

Profile: Bhutto scion appointed foreign minister

By AFP
Pakistan's opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 4, 2022. - Pakistan's Supreme Court was hearing arguments on April 4 around Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to call an early election, sidestepping a no-confidence vote that would have seen him booted from office. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The scion of one of Pakistan’s most influential political dynasties was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely to take Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the top of the nation’s leadership.

Aged 33, Bhutto becomes one of the world’s youngest foreign ministers but inherits a diplomatic bag of issues that started well before he was born — including relations with arch-rival India.

Bhutto was sworn in two weeks after he helped lead an alliance that toppled Imran Khan and saw Shehbaz Sharif become prime minister.

His first foreign mission in the role will be accompanying Sharif Thursday to Saudi Arabia, a key trade partner and regular source of relief for Pakistan’s struggling economy.

His grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, also served as foreign minister in the mid-1960s and was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that Bhutto now leads.

He became party leader aged just 19, while a student at Oxford University, following his mother’s assassination in 2007.

Benazir Bhutto, in turn, had taken over the party’s stewardship from her mother Nusrat, who became chairwoman following the execution of her husband Zulfikar in 1979 under military dictator Zia ul-Haq.

The new foreign minister is considered a progressive, in his mother’s image, and has frequently spoken out on the rights of women and minorities.

With more than half of Pakistan’s population aged 22 or below, Bhutto’s social media savvy is also a hit with the young, although he is frequently mocked for a poor command of Urdu.

Political commentators have mixed opinions on Bhutto’s abilities — or how long he can maintain good relations with premier Sharif, of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

“I believe he is an un-tested missile,” analyst Hassan Askari Rizvi told AFP.

“It is too early for a young MP like Bilawal Bhutto… and it will be difficult for him to handle issues Pakistan faces, with serious challenges on external fronts.”

Fellow analyst Farzana Bari disagreed.

“I think Bilawal is intelligent enough to hold the fort,” she told AFP, adding he was “more progressive” than the leaders of other political parties.

AFP

