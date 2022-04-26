Darra Adam Khel: Center for illegal arms-makers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Around 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Islamabad, the town of Darra Adam Khel has been functioning as the centre of the illegal arms trade in this corner of the world for over 150 years.

Various kinds of firearms manufactured in homes and workshops throughout the town are sold in over 2,000 stores.

It is estimated that more than 25,000 people are involved in making the arms, including pistols, specialized sharpshooter rifles, and automatic guns.

Armed conflicts in the region and a lack of state authority up until 2018 played a major role in the rise of the illegal arms trade in the town.

A knock-off pistol can be cheaper than a cell phone in Darra Adam Khel, where the price of most imitation rifles starts at around Rs30,000 ($160).

An imitation AK-47, one of the most in-demand firearms across the country, costs about $110.

Apart from firearms, customers can also find various types of bullets, magazines, flak jackets, binoculars, and other equipment.

Workshops here are usually attached to the stores selling arms. While a weaponsmith can make a pistol in a matter of hours, the production of a rifle can last up to six days.

Many gunmakers, however, are killed due to the dangerous use of outdated technology and machinery.

Mohammad Awais, a resident, confirmed that gunpowder is a major cause of such deaths, especially in hot weather.

Still, this industry is a major source of income for many in the town, he said, adding that the arms trade also employs a significant number of children.

Though the industry is illegal, most firearms produced here are sent to other parts of the country or even to beyond Pakistan’s borders.

The town also attracts many local and foreign tourists, adding to Dara Adam Khel’s renown with videos and photos they take and shared on social media.