NATIONAL

#ImportedHakoomatNamanzoor: anti-govt hashtag sets record with over 100mn tweets

By Monitoring Report
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 19, 2018 shows Shahbaz Sharif (L), brother of Pakistan's then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, addressing the media after appearing before the anti-corruption commission at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad on June 17, 2017; Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C), the son of Pakistani president Asif Ali and late president Benazir Bhutto, in front of a portrait of his assassinated mother (back), as he opens the Donations Point at the Pakistani High Commission in London for the victims of Pakistan floods on August 7, 2010; and Imran Khan (R), chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) political party, speaking to the media after a hearing over the Panama Papers in Islamabad on November 3, 2016. - Accusations of military interference, encroaching extremism and a series of deadly attacks have cast an alarming shadow over Pakistan's hopes for a rare democratic transition of power in next week's election. (Photos by AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM,MAX NASH,ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The hashtag #ImportedHakoomatNamanzoor (imported government unacceptable) trending on Twitter on the national and global trends panel for over two weeks now has generated an unprecedented volume of over 100 million tweets and is “maybe the biggest trend ever”, said a Twitter analytical tool.

According to Tweet Binder, by early Tuesday, 106,433,419 tweets had been sent using the hashtag, in Urdu rather than English, since its launch in the second week of April to talk about the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance which came into power by overthrowing the administration of former prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence on April 10.

Hashtags are a handy way of grouping and categorising tweets, and they help people follow topics in which they’re interested. Anyone searching for a specific topic can find relevant tweets immediately rather than having to scroll through their Twitter feed.

Twitter’s research found that tweets with hashtags increased engagement — clicks, retweets, favourites, and replies — for individuals and brands.

Minister for Information and Broadcast Marriyum Aurangzeb had claimed that the trend — used by the people to condemn the purported foreign conspiracy to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government — was initiated by the party and has since been promoted by automated accounts, often referred to as bots.

“Tweets were generated through bots. We have their Twitter handles. The ongoing campaign using faceless Twitter accounts and handles will not only be ended but FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) will also be involved. There is zero tolerance for this,” she told a press conference last week.

Following her presser, the counter-terrorism wing of the agency launched a crackdown on social media activists that it believed were involved in what it declared a smear campaign against institutions.

An FIA officer told the media that the campaign had been launched in an “organised manner” by social media activists operating from within and outside the country but didn’t name any party for leading the campaigns.

But PTI MP and former climate minister Zartaj Gul disagree. “This is the consolidated voice of Pakistanis protesting over the foisted imported dummy government [sic] of literally criminals that has been imposed on the public,” she tweeted.

“Pakistan’s sovereignty was challenged, the way Pakistanis across the globe responded has made history,” read a tweet published by the party’s official handle.

“History is being made, you cannot stop the voices of [the] people of Pakistan, it will only get louder and louder,” said Imran Ghazali, former head of the Digital Media Wing.

Previous articleDarra Adam Khel: Center for illegal arms-makers in Pakistan
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Darra Adam Khel: Center for illegal arms-makers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Around 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Islamabad, the town of Darra Adam Khel has been functioning as the centre of the illegal arms...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dozens of allies, relatives and maids to accompany PM Shehbaz on trip to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to visit Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for preforming Umrah taking along dozens of officials and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah rules out immediate hike in fuel prices

-- Minister drops hint of spike in prices after due process -- Says will have to review 'subsidies given to rich' ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif issued passport to return to Pakistan

The federal government on Monday issued a new passport to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, enabling him to travel to Pakistan. According to media reports,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to devise strategy against PTI’S Islamabad long march after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The ruling alliance is mulling over to sit together after Eid to plan a strategy against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) march towards Islamabad besides...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amir Hayat becomes new PIA CEO as Arshad Malik retires

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Amir Hayat has assumed the charge as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

UN to vote on measure pushing states to justify veto use

NEW YORK: The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly are to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would require the five permanent...

North Korea’s Kim vows to ‘strengthen’ nuclear arsenal at military parade

Epaper – April 26-2022 LHR

Epaper – April 26-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.