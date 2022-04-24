Opinion

Climate changes and disasters

By Editor's Mail
0
0

It is extremely disturbing to know the latest warnings issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] about climate change-induced natural disasters up ahead. Post the latest climate change report released by the IPCC, almost all the media outlets have been highlighting the key takeaways from the report.

From Time Magazine to The New York Times to CNN to almost all the Asian media houses, the global media outlets have gone into detail about issues like climate change, global warming, sea-level rise and the like. Overall, it is all about human activities that have been the major driver of all these natural disasters.

- Advertisement -

Countries from across the world should take serious and immediate steps to reduce the emissions of methane and carbon dioxide that have been the major contributors to the climate change crisis. Given the latest findings and current erratic weather patterns like intense tropical storms, it is amply clear that no concrete steps have been taken worldwide to reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions.

On all these official occasions, the IPCC Climate Change reports have often been talking about sensible things like planting trees and developing forests as part of fighting the climate change issue. Interestingly enough, my native areas such as Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Marthandam and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu have been hubs of natural resources like big trees, rivers, seas, mountains and other natural vistas apart from having been home to rigorous agricultural activities like crop cultivation. As a matter of fact, such green activities and natural canopies will definitely act as a protective layer against the so-called greenhouse effect.

On top of all, public awareness is crucial to the fight against climate change. In fact, great efforts by green activists like Greta Thunberg towards climate change mitigation should be encouraged and appreciated. Efforts like communicating all the IPCC climate change findings to people through proper channels and raising global/public awareness of climate change problems will go the extra mile to pitch for a strong fight against the issue so as to be able to save our beautiful planet.

AHMAD KHAN

LAHORE

Previous articleWater Scarcity in Kashmir
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Water Scarcity in Kashmir

Water is an essential natural resource for the sustainability of life. The dynamics and distribution of water depend upon the physiographic and climatic settings...
Read more
Letters

Reduce ecological footprints

We are utterly reliant on our environment but woefully, we are wrecking it by exploiting natural resources. A little negligence can harshly affect the...
Read more
Letters

The Nation is hurt

Imran Khan is the only politician who inspired me and my friends. I assume every young Pakistani loves his leadership as he never puts...
Read more
Comment

A decade ago nobody could see a picture of a Baloch girl on social media. The reason was not that there was no internet...
Read more
Comment

The Russia-Ukraine war and the world

SWIFT is the largest cross-border payments system in the world with over 11,000 banks across 200 countries in its network. According to The Economist,...
Read more
Comment

Limits of US Human Rights Report on Bangladesh

The USA recently released a report on the human rights situation of 198 countries in 2021. The country's state department made various allegations of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

No deal yet as IMF team to visit Pakistan in May

ISLAMABAD: The visit of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail couldn't make a breakthrough with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the Fund announced on Sunday to...

PM Shehbaz announces two-month remission in jail sentences of prisoners on Eid

PTI to stage protest demos outside ECP offices tomorrow

Illegal, unscientific mining turning Swat River into ruins

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.