Opinion

After Imran

By Editor's Mail
After much brinkmanship and inordinate delaying tactics by Imran Khan, the constitutional democratic norms prevailed. Imran Khan left in his helicopter without a word to his supporters gathered outside the parliament house. People took a sigh of relief in Purana (old) Pakistan. The road ahead is full of economic challenges for the new PM. Hopefully, the new government would not focus its energies on the blame game, as is tradition where every upcoming government blames its predecessors for creating a mess.

Imran Khan was excessive in holding responsible past governments of PML-N and PPP for looting, plundering and stashing the looted money in foreign safe heavens. In that mission, he forgot that he was voted in to recover the looted money and restored the economy. But as the leader of Naya Pakistan is now history, the upcoming PM should not repeat the mistakes and blunders Mr Khan made.

It is also hoped that after recovering from the shock of defeat, Imran Khan would play the role of a mature opposition leader and would desist from creating hindrance for the government of the day. He must shun his previous penchant for container politics. He must not forget that people only thronged his public meetings and sit-ins in past because he promised the moon to the people and he was untasted. Now neither he is expected to get unprecedented support from the public nor backing from powerful stakeholders. Similarly, other political parties including PPP, PML-N and JUI-F should maintain political maturity as has been shown by them throughout the troubled Imran era.

GULSHER PANHWER

JOHI

