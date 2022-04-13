Balochistan Education Dept committed to implement Plan 2020-25: Secretary

QUETTA: Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch said that the Balochistan Secondary Education Department is committed to implement the Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25, along with promotion of education is top most priority of the current incumbent government in the province while addressing in the 22nd Local Education Group.

All relevant stake holders of the Education Department, development partners, concerned authorities, attended the meeting in a large number.

Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch said that the sector plan has rightly identified learning and access as the key policy focus areas. He said that about one million children in the province are studying in government schools. In the meeting stakeholders said that the education group has a pivotal importance in policy making and ideas sharing.

The meeting reviewed the Education Sector Plan 2020-2025 its implementation and progress, promotion of non-formal education, progress and review of ASPIRE project, Education Support Program Phase 2 by UNICEF, ECW project by the BRSP and the Development Foundation, the selection of the Coordinating Agency by the Global Partnership for Education and other important initiatives related to the ongoing education program in the province were discussed in detail.

On the eve Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch said that the government of Balochistan values the initiatives of all relevant stakeholders and development partners that are enduring their committed support in promotion education sector. He emphasized that work on learning and access education shall be taken in accord in coming days.

He further said that in connection with single uniform national curriculum in the province, textbooks have been distributed across the province. Adding more he said adequate funds have been earmarked in collaboration with UNICEF to further enhance the skills of teachers in the province.

The Secretary Secondary Education further said that in order to fill the shortage of teaching staff in the province, provincial cabinet relaxed the procedure for possible qualification of teachers for new recruitment as one time relaxation. Competency training will be imparted when new teachers will be recruited on later stages. Adding more Secretary said that, this initiative will enable success in reactivating inactive schools across the province.

Secretary Secondary Education said that there is a clear difference between middle school and primary school in the province, one middle school out of 8 primary schools filling the gap as such Steps have been undertaken taken to make 33 primary schools middle and 66 middle schools high in the current financial year. While a plan for the financial year 2021-22 to take 200 primary schools to middle school level has also been approved in PSDP.

At the end of the ceremony, the Secretary extended special thanks to all the stakeholders including Global Partnership for Education, European Union, World Bank, JICA, ECW and UNICEF.