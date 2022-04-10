President Alvi will not resign following Imran’s ouster

Despite the political turmoil following the fall of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) federal government as Imran Khan was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence motion, President Dr Arif Ali will continue to hold office for the time being and does not intend to resign.

Party’s close aides said that the president will continue performing his constitutional duties as per usual and that the PTI leadership has issued no orders, nor considered his resignation.

Sources further claimed that if PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan, in consultation with party leaders, asked President Alvi to resign then he may consider leaving the office.

If any potential federal government will take the constitutional route to oust the president, then the party will make a decision based on the circumstances.

There is a possibility that Arif Alvi might remain in office under the new potential prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Those close to the president said that he is currently observing the ongoing political situation.

He will decide his position as per the decision of the PTI leadership, keeping his political affiliations in view.

As for now, Dr Arif Alvi remains Pakistan’s president.

The uncertainty regarding Alvi’s appointment stems from months of political turmoil which led to the ousting of Imran Khan by the joint opposition in the National Assembly.

The joint opposition’s no-confidence motion, which required 172 votes in the 342-strong parliament to pass, was supported by 174 lawmakers on early Sunday morning, shaking the political earth of the country with an unprecedented ouster of the premier and seemingly bringing to an end the protracted crisis.