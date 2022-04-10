NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 96 new coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

By Staff Report
A health worker (R) inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus PakVac vaccine during door to door vaccination in Karachi on January 11, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,568.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 96 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,320 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,372 in Punjab, 219,257 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,126 in Islamabad, 43,295 in Azad Kashmir, 35,480 in Balochistan and 11,718 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,740,595 coronavirus tests and 25,342 in the
last 24 hours. 1,486,820 patients have recovered in the country whereas 273
patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.37 percent.

So far, 133,511,565 people have received their first dose of coronavirus
vaccine including 82,586 in last 24 hours. 119,748,634 citizens have been
fully vaccinated while 206,961 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 243,111,622 with
290,262 in the last 24 hours.

Staff Report

