Shehbaz avoids questions on Nawaz Sharif’s return

ISLAMABAD: Opposition candidate for election of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif Sunday dodged media questions about the return of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

“When will Nawaz Sharif return? What will happen to his cases?” a question was put to him by a journalist during an informal talk with media.

However, Shehbaz avoided to give a date for return of Sharif, saying, “Nawaz Sharif’s cases will be followed as per the law.”

He said that Pakistan wanted peace with India, but peace was not possible without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Shehbaz Sharif said that national harmony was his first priority, adding that the new cabinet would be formed in consultation with the opposition leaders.

“Efforts will be made to improve the national economy and provide relief to the people,” he pledged and also vowed to start a new era in the country.

“We will promote mutual respect,” he added.