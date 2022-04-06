Sports

PCB to end Covid protocols for West Indies series

By News Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to adopt a corona-free policy for future matches after successful experiment at a domestic tournament, a news outlet reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the cricketing board will start adopting a corona-free policy from the series against West Indies.

Players and coaching staff won’t have to live in the bio-bubble environment. They will also be free to interact with each other, and cricket will be played in a normal environment as before.

The PCB will also send the proposal to Cricket West Indies (CWI) to play the series in a corona-free environment.

The proposed planning will not include corona testing on the arrival of the West Indies team and every other day during the series. Testing will only be done in case of any symptoms are shown by a player.

In the case of a positive Covid result, the individual will be isolated for five days. The same policy will be adopted in all Pakistan’s international series and domestic tournaments.

PCB did not create a bio-bubble in the recently concluded Pakistan One-Day Cup as the players were personally advised to take precautionary measures. Not a single Covid case was reported during the 33 matches played in the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has also been abolished after which all government restrictions have been lifted.

News Desk

