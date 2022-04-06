NATIONAL

Alvi asks ECP to propose dates for general elections

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 8: Pakistan security forces take security measures around the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building as members of Pakistani opposition parties' led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hold a protest on alleging a rigging in general elections in Pakistan which were held on July 25, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 08, 2018. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to propose dates for the next general elections, supposed to be held within 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly, his secretariat announced Wednesday.

“In a letter dated April 5, 2022, addressed to ECP, the President’s Secretariat asked to propose date(s) for holding general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly i.e., April 3, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan,” a statement shared on Twitter by the presidency said.

The letter mentioned that ECP has been conveyed that clause 5-A of the Article 48 and clause 2 of Article 224 of the Constitution provide that the president shall appoint a date, no later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding general elections to the Lower House.

“In order to carry out the mandate of the Constitution of announcing the date of general elections, consultation with the Election Commission is required under Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017,” the letter stated.

The president, after receiving advice from the prime minister, dissolved the assembly on April 3 so new elections can be held.

According to the Constitution, an interim government inclusive of the opposition will now see the country toward elections held within 90 days.

Imran Khan will remain prime minister, said Fawad Chaudhry, the former minister of information and law.

The main opposition parties — a mosaic of ideologies from leftists to the radically religious — have been rallying for Khan’s ouster almost since he was elected in 2018.

The opposition also blames Khan for the high inflation that’s hitting households. But his government is also credited with maintaining a foreign reserve account of $18 billion, bringing in a record $29 billion last year from overseas Pakistanis.

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
