IHC seeks written arguments in PECA case

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought written arguments from petitioners in the cases challenging amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petitions filed by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and other journalists’ bodies.

The court was told that Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan could not attend the proceedings due to his engagements in the Supreme Court.

After this, the court sought written arguments from the respondents and adjourned the case till April 7.

