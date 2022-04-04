Smeda CEO quits in protest for ‘abrogation of the Constitution of Pakistan’

In a rare development, the Small & Medium Enterprise Development Autho­rity (Smeda) Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza resigned from his office under protest for ‘abrogation of the Constitution of Pakistan’ in Sunday’s National Assembly proceedings.

“Whatever happened in the NA session (called for voting on the no-trust motion) amount to abrogation of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 under which the Rules of Business for the public servants have been framed. This abrogation of the constitution may impact the administrative affairs of public servants,” Mr Raza stated.

“Since the situation has left a question mark on the administrative structure and work of the public servants under the rules of business, it is better to quit,” the Smeda chief said with a heavy heart.

He said senior officers running the government machinery were worried over the situation.