Unite and rule, prime minister!

As an ardent believer in the dream of a “Naya Pakistan”, nevertheless I write this humble appeal to the Prime Minister as a citizen of Pakistan irrespective of my political inclinations towards any particular party. While we may have differences of opinion with each other, as in any other democratic society, I am confident that all Pakistanis ascribe to the vision of a “Naya Pakistan”, one where we are able to break free from the shackles of poverty and ignorance and march forward in unison to claim our rightful place in the comity of nations as a nation of talented, industrious and enlightened people.

Mr. Prime Minister – your ascent to the top leadership role of the country has been nothing short of miraculous and awe-inspiring. It would not be an exaggeration to state how you enjoyed near unanimous support across various cross sections of our society in the aftermath of your 2011 public address at the Minar-e-Pakistan. It appeared to all and sundry as if the foundation stone for a “Naya Pakistan” had been placed there and then, by a leader who could cut across our deep rooted ethnic, linguistic and class divide and finally unite the nation under one single banner.

At this crucial juncture, the PM must look ahead, invite all those who subscribe to the vision of a “Naya Pakistan” to participate wholeheartedly in the process, lead the reform of our institutions so that any future digressions are dealt with appropriately and without bias or nepotism, and create the sort of collective momentum which is the prerequisite for any transformational change in a society on its path to becoming one nation, driven by a shared vision of the future.

Alas, fast forward to a decade since that historic event, and today the nation is as divided as at any point during the course of our history, if not more than ever. And yet, you have the power to change it all, at what may be the most significant crossroads that you have faced since that momentous evening on 30 October 2011.

Since then, you have gone from being a rank outsider to leader of the party which bagged the highest number of votes in the last election, all within the space of seven years, which is coincidentally the number of years it took from the passing of the Lahore Resolution in 1940 to the realization of an independent Pakistan.In your first address to the nation, you struck all the right notes, of a single vision uniting us together. It felt as if we were finally at the cusp of a new dawn, and “Naya Pakistan” was within our grasp.

So now that we’re here, four years later, not on the cusp of a new dawn, but staring at the prospect of yet another PM failing to complete his tenure, the foremost question that arises is “Why?”. However, the purpose of this article is not to delve into the circumstances leading up to this day, but rather what, in this writer’s humble view, needs changing irrespective of the outcome of events over the next few days.

Mr. Prime Minister – you cite the Riyasat of Medina as your greatest inspiration, and the actions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as your guiding light along your journey. Isn’t it noteworthy that one of the first actions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) following the conquest of Makkah was the general amnesty afforded to one and all for the sins of their past lives? This was not tantamount to an acceptance of wrongdoing in the society; far from it. Any subsequent wrongdoings were to be subject to full accountability, however for a state being re-built almost entirely from scratch, it afforded every citizen the equal opportunity to partake in a united effort towards realization of a higher cause. No wonder some of the Prophet (PBUH)’s most avowed enemies were entrusted with the newly formed Riyasat e Medina’s most responsible positions of authority (Abu Sufyan’s case is but one of many in this regard). Lofty examples to be cited and followed no doubt, but for a vision as lofty as yours, surely worth emulating?

Unite and Rule, Mr. Prime Minister, and “Naya Pakistan” will be yours to deliver.