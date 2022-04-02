Opinion

Sheer brinkmanship

Need to act responsibly

By Enver
0
0

Finding to its dismay that the PM has lost his majority and is going to be ousted after a successful no-confidence move, the PTI government has decided to play foul.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to immediately send National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and JUI(F) Amir Fazlur Rehman to jail after declaring them traitors who had conspired to overthrow his government on the behest of the USA. He also wanted to foil the no-confidence move by collecting crowds outside the National Assembly to physically harm opposition lawmakers and deter them from casting votes on Sunday . After putting opposition leaders in jail Khan meditated creating an anti-US wave and riding it to win the elections.

- Advertisement -

The sycophants who had prepared the scheme were told by the government’s own legal team that opposition leaders’ arrest on the charge of being traitors would be absolutely illegal. A frustrated Interior Minister however continued to call the no-confidence move a “foreign conspiracy,”  accusing the opposition leaders of being a part of it and demanding that the government charge them for treason. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who was given the additional portfolio of Law for the purpose, got a petition presented in the Supreme Court asking the apex court to form a commission to investigate the so-called international conspiracy against the PM, meanwhile ordering the postponement of the no-confidence move till the completion of the commission’s task. The Supreme Court office has rejected the petition as ineligible.

The PTI government must not create a law and order situation on Sunday (today) to deter opposition lawmakers from exercising their right to vote on the no- trust move. While the PM has lost the opportunity to resign honourably, hopefully he would not delay calling the National Assembly session to choose a new leader of the House in case of the no-trust move being successful following the precedent he has set in Punjab.

Whatever the outcome of today’s  proceedings in the National Assembly, there is a need on the part of the government to halt the ongoing demonstrations against the dissident MNAs in KP accompanied by incidents of the burning of American flags and effigies of President Joe Biden. An activity of the sort directed by the PM himself, as claimed by the KP chief minister, is highly irresponsible.

Previous articleUnite and rule, prime minister!
Enver
The writer is freelance columnist

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Unite and rule, prime minister!

As an ardent believer in the dream of a “Naya Pakistan”, nevertheless I write this humble appeal to the Prime Minister as a citizen...
Read more
Comment

Covid-19 and New Trends of Geopolitics

The 20th century saw geopolitics emerging as a phenomenal concept of strategic studies in the realm of international relations. The realism school of thought...
Read more
Editorials

Sheer brinkmanship

Finding to its dismay that the PM has lost his majority and is going to be ousted after a successful no-confidence move, the PTI...
Read more
Editorials

Discrepant foreign policy

One can accept the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was unintentionally ill-timed as the Ukrainian invasion coincided with it and...
Read more
Letters

Cultural Democracy

One is wanted to draw attention towards the prevailing political chaos by government and opposition, the latter wants to bring a no-confidence move against...
Read more
Letters

Digital Claims

The insurance industry in Pakistan is relatively small compared to its peers in the region. One of the reasons for this lacking is that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Discrepant foreign policy

One can accept the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was unintentionally ill-timed as the Ukrainian invasion coincided with it and...

Imran will be held accountable for issuing ‘threats’ to opposition: Shehbaz

Opposition parties to hold power show outside Parliament House today

Maryam says PM Imran should be booked for ‘sedition’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.