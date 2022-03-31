NATIONAL

State officials issuing such threats to diplomats is completely unheard of: Amb Basit

By Staff Report

After Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a Pakistani envoy posted in a foreign country wrote the memo that he flashed on March 27 during a rally and termed it “threatening”, former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit said that state officials issuing such threats to diplomats is completely unheard of.

“Incidents where state officials tell diplomats that they would sever ties if a country’s government is not sent packing has never been heard before,” he said while speaking during a TV talk show.

Basit, who was also the former ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, said that “sensitive issues of foreign policies should not be discussed in public.”

He said that the memo the prime minister has been referring to most probably carries the minutes of the meeting between US officials and a Pakistani diplomat, adding that along with the minutes, the letter might also include the assessment of the diplomat regarding the future.

“The briefing provided by the prime minister to journalists does not make it clear whether the mention of the no-confidence motion in the letter was the Pakistani diplomat’s personal assessment or whether it was said by the officials of the foreign country in question,” he said.

Basit said that if foreign state officials have said such a thing, then he would be “very, very surprised,” because this is unprecedented in state-to-state relations.

Regarding the supposed linkage of the “written threat” with Pakistan’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the former diplomat said that foreign policies take a lot of time and do not change overnight.

“There are other countries that had abstained at the UNGA and Pakistan was not the only one,” he said. “Pakistan’s relationship with Russia has not significantly deepened which could worry the United States.”

“In my view, the nub of the problem is to properly deal with diplomatic relations and foreign policy issues,” he said.

Previous articleReko Diq: the way forward
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PPP, MQM-P sign agreement to develop partnership in various domains

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have signed the "Charter of Rights for the people of Sindh" to develop a "long-term...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM blames PTI workers for harassing its leader

ISLAMABAD: MQM leader Senator Faisal Subzwari claimed Wednesday that PTI workers harassed MQM-P's Kanwar Naveed Jameel at Islamabad airport as the political tensions escalate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh House attack: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against accused

A court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and workers accused of being involved in the attack on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nazim Jokhio’s widow gives into feudal pressure, pardons ‘killers’

The widow of slain Nazim Jokhio gave into the pressure of powerful feudal family of Sindh on Tuesday, saying that she was pardoning all...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faisal Vawda claims ‘conspiracy being hatched to assassinate’ PM Imran Khan

PTI leader Faisal Vawda, in a shocking claim on Wednesday, said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan over...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s address to nation postponed: Faisal

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "postponed" his address to the nation. "Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP, MQM-P sign agreement to develop partnership in various domains

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have signed the "Charter of Rights for the people of Sindh" to develop a "long-term...

The Kashmir files

Lumpy skin disease

Women in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.