Next 48 hours important for Pakistan’s political situation: Sheikh Rasheed

By News Desk
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on March 18, 2022. - Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said on March 18. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has termed the next 48 hours important, saying that the political situation in Pakistan can take a new turn.

Rasheed stated that “The time till Saturday night 12am is crucial.” He asked the nation to wait till Friday and Saturday night as nothing has been finalised and the political situation might change.

Talking about Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation, the interior minister said: “According to the rules and regulations, the governor calls the chief minister to confirm his resignation which gets accepted two to three days after the confirmation”.

He said that the chief minister will spend the last day in office today.

Sources said that the Punjab CM’s resignation, which he tendered before PM Imran Khan, has been received by the Punjab governor and is expected to be accepted today.

Earlier, Buzdar had stepped down in favour of Parvez Elahi as part of a deal with the PML-Q to secure the party’s support for the prime minister against the no-trust motion.

According to Rasheed, “the Punjab chief minister will attend the charter-signing ceremony of Viqar-un-Nisa University for women as his last official engagement.”

The Punjab government had in August 2021 approved the up-gradation of Rawalpindi’s Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College to a university.

The interior minister said that he will attend the event in Lahore later today on special invitation by Buzdar. The minister will speak to the media regarding the current political situation after the event.

News Desk

