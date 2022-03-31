Sports

Abdul Qadir inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

By News Desk

Former legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, who had taken 236 Test and 132 ODI wickets, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously ahead of the second One-Day International between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday.

Saqlain Mushtaq, former Pakistan spinner and head coach of the men’s team, inducted Abdul Qadir into the eight-man elite group by presenting the commemorative cap and plaque to his youngest son Usman Qadir, who is part of Pakistan’s white-ball squad for the ongoing series.

“I am sure dad watching from up there will be absolutely delighted and pleased with the way his institution has recognised him today in front of his own fans and at his favourite cricket ground. Cricket was everything for him and on behalf of my family, I thank the PCB for acknowledging his services to Pakistan and the global game,” PCB quoted Usman as saying.

He said Qadir was a cricket genius who was always happy to share his knowledge and experience and took a lot of pride in the art he had mastered that ultimately giving a new dimension to cricket.

“The rest followed him and contributed to making wrist spin bowling a lethal weapon that is equally entertaining to watch and follow in all formats of the game.”

Meanwhile, Mushtaq said that he felt honoured and proud to formally induct Qadir into the PCB Hall of Fame on the Board’s behalf.

“Abdul Qadir is a hero and a star for all generations for his outstanding and marvellous contributions to this great game,” he added.

News Desk

