Opposition moves no-confidence motion to oust Buzdar

LAHORE: The opposition in the Punjab Assembly moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday.

122 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and seven from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) signed the motion before submitting it to the office of speaker, said Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan of the PML-N.

Khan further said 119 MPs demanded Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to convene a session to table the motion.

Signatures of 74 lawmakers are needed to trigger a no-confidence vote in Buzdar, Khan added.

The 17th assembly of the 371-seat House is dominated by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party whose government is supported by a coalition of 199 lawmakers. Of these, 184 belong to the PTI, 10 to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), one to lesser-known Pakistan Rah-i-Haq Party (PRHP) and four independents.

Whereas, the opposition, essentially the PML-N and PPP, have 172 seats combined with 165 of them belonging to the former.

While reports claiming Buzdar prepared a summary announcing the dissolution of the House emerged over the weekend, Khan said the chief minister “cannot dissolve the assembly once the motion is submitted”.

