Opposition moves no-confidence motion to oust Buzdar

By Staff Report
Pakistani Punjab province Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar (C) arrives at the Islamabad High Court to present government stance on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health during the bail petition of Sharif on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case, in Islamabad on October 29, 2019.  - Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his doctor said on October 29, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The opposition in the Punjab Assembly moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday.

122 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and seven from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) signed the motion before submitting it to the office of speaker, said Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan of the PML-N.

Khan further said 119 MPs demanded Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to convene a session to table the motion.

Signatures of 74 lawmakers are needed to trigger a no-confidence vote in Buzdar, Khan added.

The 17th assembly of the 371-seat House is dominated by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party whose government is supported by a coalition of 199 lawmakers. Of these, 184 belong to the PTI, 10 to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), one to lesser-known Pakistan Rah-i-Haq Party (PRHP) and four independents.

Whereas, the opposition, essentially the PML-N and PPP, have 172 seats combined with 165 of them belonging to the former.

While reports claiming Buzdar prepared a summary announcing the dissolution of the House emerged over the weekend, Khan said the chief minister “cannot dissolve the assembly once the motion is submitted”.

More details to follow

Previous articleAbbas slams West’s ‘double standards’ on Ukraine, Palestine
Staff Report

