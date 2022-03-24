Asad Qaiser vows to run assembly proceeding as per Article 95

ISLAMABAD: After accusations of being “biased” and a “party to PM Imran Khan” ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against the premier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday clarified that he would act according to the law and would run the assembly’s proceeding as per Article 95 of the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Qaiser wrote: “I, as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, will fulfil my constitutional obligations and will proceed in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution and rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.”

On March 14, Qaiser had said he would follow the law during the voting on the no-confidence motion after the Opposition took strong exception to his remarks about the possibility of the failure of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

In a conversation with journalists in Islamabad, the NA speaker had said the no-confidence motion was the Opposition’s constitutional right, but he did not specify a date for the session.

“I will follow the law; I am still in consultation with the NA secretariat about summoning the session and it will be called in line with the constitution,” the speaker had said.