NATIONAL

Military shows off might in pomp-filled Pakistan Day parade

By Staff Report
Pakistan Air Force JF-17 fighter jets perform a flypast during a rehearsal ahead of Pakistan's Day parade on March 23, in Islamabad on March 16, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— OIC diplomats, representatives from China and US attend event

— Main highlight of the parade was a fly-past by newly inducted J-10C fighter

ISLAMABAD: As the nation celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour, the armed forces revelled in a show of pomp and patriotism on Thursday in the celebration of the 82nd annual event and exhibited their prowess and cultural diversity of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Adm. Ajmal Khan Niazi, Joint Chief of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman Gen. Nadeem Raza and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak participated in the event.

This year, the participants of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) — which include diplomats from China and the United States as well, were also in attendance.

The parade included contingents of the tri-services, paramilitary forces and civil armed forces. The troops from friendly nations also participated in the show.

One of the important highlights of the parade was the fly-past of the recently-inducted J-10C fighter. The next-generation Chinese aircraft, equipped with cutting-edge technology, were inducted into the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) squadron earlier this month.

Known as Vigorous Dragon, the J-10 C is a medium-weight, all-weather jet, according to military analysts who say it will enhance Pakistan’s combat capability, currently reliant on Chinese JF-17 Thunder jets, French Mirages and ageing US F-16s.

Commandos from the Special Services Group (SSG) also demonstrated their lethal skills during the parade.

Another colourful attraction of the event would be the display of floats, representing the four provinces and administrative regions including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This year’s theme is “Shad Rahay Pakistan” (may Pakistan be happy) which is adapted from the words “markaz-i-yaqeen shaad baad” (blessed be the citadel of faith) in the national anthem.

Moreover, the theme is also the title of the latest enthralling national song released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The song is written and sung by lyricist and singer Shuja Haider, with Yashal Shahid lending her voice as well.

Moreover, the ISPR also issued a public message to pay homage to the nation and the founding fathers of the nation.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi issued a special statement to mark the occasion.

The statement, released on his Twitter account, embodies messages for the nation about independence, national stability, supremacy of law, human and minority rights to mention some.

“Achieving national freedom is considered as half work. The remaining half, being crucial for a state’s security and stability, is equally important.

This includes blending various ethnic and minority groups into a single nation, ensuring the supremacy of law, eliminating terrorism and internal disturbances, achieving economic growth, promoting good relations with the world and above all, protecting the human rights of all the citizens of the state,” the statement read.

Previous articleEpaper – March 23-2022 LHR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PPMA extends deadline for nationwide strike by pharma industry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has deferred it’s decision to close down drug manufacturing units across the country after fresh assurances from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CJP forms larger bench to hear presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63 (A)

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the presidential reference seeking the apex...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt’s delaying tactic on no-confidence motion intolerable: Shehbaz, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: With reference to the no-confidence motion, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rally in Muzaffarabad to draw OIC’s attention to Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD: A rally was held in Muzaffarabad, today, to draw the attention of Organization of Islamic Cooperation towards the Kashmiris’ demand of right to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yet another March and political turmoil

ISLAMABAD: Situation in the capital of Pakistan will be quite tense starting from March 24 and it may drag up to the first week...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia can play role in Muslim world’s connectivity: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Tuesday said that Pakistan, China, and Saudi Arabia can play a pivotal role in strengthening unity, economic development, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Modern Problems

Youth are considered to be the future of any nation. But unfortunately, our youth face many problems and challenges. Nowadays our young generation has...

Ukrainian Weapons Manufacturing Industry

No-confidence motion or miscalculation?

Anti-Arab Bias and Ignorance of European History

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.