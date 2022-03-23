Military shows off might in pomp-filled Pakistan Day parade

— OIC diplomats, representatives from China and US attend event — Main highlight of the parade was a fly-past by newly inducted J-10C fighter

ISLAMABAD: As the nation celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour, the armed forces revelled in a show of pomp and patriotism on Thursday in the celebration of the 82nd annual event and exhibited their prowess and cultural diversity of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Adm. Ajmal Khan Niazi, Joint Chief of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman Gen. Nadeem Raza and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak participated in the event.

This year, the participants of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) — which include diplomats from China and the United States as well, were also in attendance.

The parade included contingents of the tri-services, paramilitary forces and civil armed forces. The troops from friendly nations also participated in the show.

One of the important highlights of the parade was the fly-past of the recently-inducted J-10C fighter. The next-generation Chinese aircraft, equipped with cutting-edge technology, were inducted into the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) squadron earlier this month.

Pakistan Day Parade – 23 March 2022

Known as Vigorous Dragon, the J-10 C is a medium-weight, all-weather jet, according to military analysts who say it will enhance Pakistan’s combat capability, currently reliant on Chinese JF-17 Thunder jets, French Mirages and ageing US F-16s.

Commandos from the Special Services Group (SSG) also demonstrated their lethal skills during the parade.

Another colourful attraction of the event would be the display of floats, representing the four provinces and administrative regions including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This year’s theme is “Shad Rahay Pakistan” (may Pakistan be happy) which is adapted from the words “markaz-i-yaqeen shaad baad” (blessed be the citadel of faith) in the national anthem.

Moreover, the theme is also the title of the latest enthralling national song released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The song is written and sung by lyricist and singer Shuja Haider, with Yashal Shahid lending her voice as well.

شاد رہے پاکستان

Moreover, the ISPR also issued a public message to pay homage to the nation and the founding fathers of the nation.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi issued a special statement to mark the occasion.

The statement, released on his Twitter account, embodies messages for the nation about independence, national stability, supremacy of law, human and minority rights to mention some.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi for #PakistanDay, #23rdMarch 2022 Pakistan Day is a landmark day in the history of the sub-continent on many counts. On this day in 1940, the Muslims changed their demand from "separate electorates" to a "separate state," made it clear to

“Achieving national freedom is considered as half work. The remaining half, being crucial for a state’s security and stability, is equally important.

This includes blending various ethnic and minority groups into a single nation, ensuring the supremacy of law, eliminating terrorism and internal disturbances, achieving economic growth, promoting good relations with the world and above all, protecting the human rights of all the citizens of the state,” the statement read.