US less optimistic over reaching Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON: US optimism that a deal to restore the 2015 agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear development has soured, with the State Department warning Tuesday it was headed toward “Plan B” if Tehran doesn’t budge.

Just a week ago Washington officials were hopeful that an agreement that aimed to halt Iran’s march toward nuclear weapons capability, after almost one year of negotiations, was within reach.

“We are close to a possible deal, but we’re not there yet,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on March 16. “We do think the remaining issues can be bridged.”

US officials said they thought Tehran would reach an agreement after Sunday’s celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Mood shift

But that tone suddenly changed the following day.

“I want to be clear that an agreement is neither imminent nor is it certain,” Price said Monday.

And on Tuesday, while refusing to say the talks had reached an impasse, Price said the United States had contingency plans if a deal could not be reached and Iran’s alleged plans to develop nuclear weapons were not halted.

“The onus is on Tehran to make decisions that it might consider difficult,” Price told reporters.

“In fact, we are preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA,” he said, referring to the formal name of the 2015 deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The administration of president Donald Trump unilaterally abrogated the six-party JCPOA in 2018, accusing Tehran of violating its terms and branding it a weak deal.

Experts said Iran had mostly stuck to the terms, but months after the US pullout, the Islamic republic began ramping up its nuclear program with activities that would enhance its ability to build a nuclear weapon.

Last April, three months after he took office, President Joe Biden started new negotiations to revive the 2015 agreement, promising an easing of punishing sanctions in exchange for restoring JCPOA controls.

But the talks have proceeded with the knowledge that Tehran has already moved much closer to nuclear weapons “breakout,” which would render the JCPOA moot.

Political choices

Both sides have said in recent weeks that the other has to make tough political choices.