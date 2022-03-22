NATIONAL

Pakistan, China share concern about sanctions on Russia: Beijing

By Reuters
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on March 19, 2019. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING: Pakistan and China share the concern about “spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions” on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Old allies Islamabad and Beijing have refrained from condemning Russia over its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, unlike Western countries that have imposed unprecedented financial and corporate sanctions in response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation”.

“Both expressed concerns about the spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement following a meeting on Monday in Pakistan between the neighbours’ foreign ministers.

“Both called for a ceasefire through diplomatic dialogue and hope that based on the principle of indivisible security, a fundamental solution to the Ukraine problem can be found,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also issued a statement on the talks in Islamabad, echoing the call for a ceasefire, but it did not mention concern about sanctions.

Reuters

Opposition will ‘clean bowl’ Imran, declares Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to descend from the hills of Banigala and listen to...
Man arrested over murder of Hindu girl

KARACHI: Sindh police Tuesday arrested a man for his purported involvement in the murder of a young Hindu girl from Rohri city of Sukkur...
Diplomats meet in Islamabad as OIC session begins

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural session of the two-day summit of the Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began...
Four militants, two soldiers dead in Bajaur shootout: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Militants armed with assault rifles attacked security forces in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghanistan border late Monday, triggering a shootout...
OIC, Islamic bank sign humanitarian fund for Afghanistan pact

ISLAMABAD: A charter to establish a Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan was signed late Monday by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic...
China attending OIC moot to bolster relations with Muslim world: Wang Yi

ISLAMABAD: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday said Beijing was attending the 48th meeting of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers — scheduled to...
