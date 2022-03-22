NATIONAL

FM extends sympathy to China over plane crash

By Monitoring Report
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with AFP on the sidelines of the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2021. (Photo by Celine GESRET / AFP) (Photo by CELINE GESRET/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday extended deep sadness and sympathy over the passenger plane crash to visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Qureshi, on behalf of the government, offered deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families in the incident while meeting Wang here.

While expressing gratitude to Qureshi, Yi said the Chinese government and people feel deeply sad about the air crash, adding that Chinese aviation has been among the world’s safest ones, and the Chinese authorities are sparing no effort in the search and rescue operations and will find out the cause of the crash as soon as possible.

Yi arrived in Islamabad on Monday to attend the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and for a visit to Pakistan.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane with 132 people aboard on a domestic flight crashed in southern China on Monday afternoon.

Previous articlePakistan, China share concern about sanctions on Russia: Beijing
Next articleOnly lifetime disqualification will end horse-trading: attorney general
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Broadsheet boss’ claim proves Nawaz subjected to witch-hunt: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed authorities for subjecting Nawaz Sharif and his family to a "vicious politically-motivated witch-hunt" to keep the...
Read more
NATIONAL

A timeline of Pakistan-India military confidence building measures

LAHORE: At a time when the world was grappling with the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, war clouds nearly hovered over South Asia on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top Saudi diplomat calls on army chief

LAHORE: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in hosting the 48th...
Read more
NATIONAL

Only lifetime disqualification will end horse-trading: attorney general

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government asked the Supreme Court to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from the ruling Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China share concern about sanctions on Russia: Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan and China share the concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition will ‘clean bowl’ Imran, declares Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to descend from the hills of Banigala and listen to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Only lifetime disqualification will end horse-trading: attorney general

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government asked the Supreme Court to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from the ruling Pakistan...

FM extends sympathy to China over plane crash

Pakistan, China share concern about sanctions on Russia: Beijing

Pakistan bowls out Australia for 391 in third Test

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.