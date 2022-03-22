FM extends sympathy to China over plane crash

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday extended deep sadness and sympathy over the passenger plane crash to visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Qureshi, on behalf of the government, offered deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families in the incident while meeting Wang here.

In my meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi, I conveyed Pakistan’s deepest condolences on the tragic air crash in China today. Our prayers are with the people and government of China.

🇵🇰 🇨🇳 #IronBrothers https://t.co/J8acCNa74b — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 21, 2022

While expressing gratitude to Qureshi, Yi said the Chinese government and people feel deeply sad about the air crash, adding that Chinese aviation has been among the world’s safest ones, and the Chinese authorities are sparing no effort in the search and rescue operations and will find out the cause of the crash as soon as possible.

Yi arrived in Islamabad on Monday to attend the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and for a visit to Pakistan.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane with 132 people aboard on a domestic flight crashed in southern China on Monday afternoon.