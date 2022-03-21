The people will lose in mistrust

The Prime Minister and his associates have been outraged since the no-confidence motion was filed by the opposition. The tongues of government ministers are blazing, the names of rivals are being tarnished, allegations of buying and selling are being made and the opposition is being threatened. Moreover, the shelling by the opposition is increasing, women are being dragged beyond the bounds of decency in politics, the country’s economy is under pressure and uncertainty and unrest are increasing.

There is a storm of inflation that is raging, the law and order situation is deteriorating but instead of resolving public issues, the political leaderships is at odds with each other as if they are not citizens of one country, but armies of enemy countries facing each other and no one is ready to listen to the adherence to the code of conduct in politics, the constitutional and moral boundaries are being crossed to take precedence over each other. The people will have to bear the brunt of the growing turmoil in politics along with democracy.

There is no doubt that democracy and the people will suffer the most from the advancing confrontation in politics. Even before this, in the political confrontation, democracy was replaced by dictatorship and the people endured the dictatorial system for a long time. While the political leadership has been enjoying power under the umbrella of dictatorship, the political leadership used slogans of democracy to fool the people as much as it wanted, but it has been responsible for weakening democracy itself.

If conscience is being bought, then who is being bought? These are the same people who came to the PTI to sell their conscience but they were declared champions of democracy. Those who patronize the filthy system in politics should be stopped now. How long will those who have defeated the people and kept their heads tied with success continue to play this game? In this no-confidence motion, the defeat of the government and the opposition is of no importance. The real defeat will be for the people.

Political leaders shout slogans of democracy and go under the umbrella of dictatorship for their own interests. All confrontation in politics is not for democracy and the people, it is for gaining power while the fate of the people is written to be humiliated and disgraced.

It is a fact that the people have tried to change their lives by rejecting and handing over power to a new leadership but what this new leadership has done in the last three and a half years and what it is saying now is not going to benefit the people. Yet the Prime Minister is adamant that as much progress has been made in the country, so much progress will be made in the last year of the government. The Prime Minister does not know what kind of development he is talking about. Only inflation, unemployment and unrest have developed in the country. Will such development continue for another year? This is not a joke, on the one hand the people of the country are worried and the Prime Minister is claiming he is hunting rats instead of alleviating the worries of the people.

The Prime Minister may hunt anything from tigers to rats, but he should also try to cure the people who are suffering from the growing crisis. The Prime Minister should not say that he is not aware of the rising prices of potatoes and tomatoes during his tenure. If the Prime Minister does not know the prices of daily commodities of the people, then how can he save the public from inflation?

If the people are happy then the government will be strong, otherwise the opposition will continue to present no-confidence motions in the name of the people.Similarly, if the no-confidence motion is successful, then the Prime Minister will know the factual prices of every commodity in the real sense. For the people, the levy of goods changes day by day, but the mysteries of politics are such that they change every moment.

There is no denying that the winds are also changing with the flow of domestic politics. This can be gauged from the change in the nests of seasonal birds. The Prime Minister is right in saying that morality is being bought with stolen money. Earlier, a plane full of sold consciences was also put at his feet, but this time a campaign of confidence is being run on someone else with someone else’s money.

