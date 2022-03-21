NATIONAL

Sindh police book two PTI MPs over protest outside defecting lawmaker’s house

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Sindh police on Monday booked two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and several party leaders for staging a protest outside the residence of a dissident PTI MP, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

The lawmakers booked in the FIR — lodged at Boat Basin police station in Clifton under charges of threatening a legislator — include Shah Nawaz Jadoon and Saeed Ahmad Afridi.

Meanwhile, a group of PTI activists staged a protest outside the Clifton police station over the arrest of party leader Murad Sheikh and members of his family.

“Murad Sheikh’s residence was raided without a search warrant and his family was also arrested,” Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar, another PTI MPA from Sindh, said and added the party workers who staged a protest outside the residence of Vankwani, were sitting at a distance.

Speaking over the registration of cases against party leaders, Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Haider Zaidi, also president of PTI Sindh chapter, said the Sindh government is arresting PTI workers in Karachi and they have also nominated MPAs in the case.

“They had protested peacefully outside the house of an MP who has defected [to the opposition],” he said.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Youth renews pledge to uphold Jinnah’s legacy with pride: ISPR boss

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar on Monday shared a brief video based on the monologue of youth addressing...

Reference seeking interpretation of floor-crossing law lands in Supreme Court

Sad Nadal contemplates new injury concern as claycourt season looms

US says Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims

