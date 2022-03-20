Tait wants to keep intensity high in Pakistan fast bowlers

LAHORE: Former Australia international fast bowler Shaun Tait wants to keep the intensity and aggression high in the Pakistan camp during his one-year stint as bowling coach.

“Their intensity and their aggression are going to be a big part of fast bowling, it has to be,” Tait said during a videoconference.

Tait quit international cricket in 2016 when he played his last T20 for Australia. He had a short stint with the Afghanistan team as bowling coach during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year before leaving last December.

“I’ve just slowly been progressing in the coaching world,” said Tait, who also played four Test matches and 35 ODIs for Australia. “I thought I had some more to give to players, so I thought going down the coaching path was going to be something I could do and be okay at.

“It’s just been a progression through some ranks and what not the usual sort of story, but I’ve just been thoroughly enjoying it […] to be involved with the Pakistan team is fantastic.”

Pakistan has a busy calendar as it hosts England and New Zealand as well as touring Sri Lanka, playing in the Asia Cup and in the T20 World Cup in Australia.